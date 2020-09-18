Marilyn Byrdsong, 76 of Atlanta, passed asway on Sept. 12, 2020.

A viewing and service will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton. Her viewing will start at 10 a.m., and the service will be from 2-4 p.m.

For the safety of the family and others, the family requests that everyone wear a mask for the viewing and the service.

Arrangements Entrusted to Walker Funeral Home Carrollton Georgia

