Marilyn Byrdsong, 76 of Atlanta, passed asway on Sept. 12, 2020.
A viewing and service will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton. Her viewing will start at 10 a.m., and the service will be from 2-4 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others, the family requests that everyone wear a mask for the viewing and the service.
Arrangements Entrusted to Walker Funeral Home Carrollton Georgia
