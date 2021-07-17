Marian Joyce Chandler, of Bremen, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born in Bremen, on Feb. 19, 1945, daughter of the late George Landers and Ruby Abercrombie Landers.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Calvin Landers, Luther Landers; a sister, Dorothy Ahern; and her grandparents, E.W. and Almeda Landers and Dorsey and Wrendie Abercrombie.
Survivors include her children; Larry and Nancy Chandler, of Carrollton, and Kevin Chandler, of Bremen; a sister, Betty Anderson; grandchildren, Hunter Chandler, Jacob Chandler and Hannah Chandler.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 19, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Dr. Corky Addison officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Church Cemetery.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
