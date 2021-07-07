Maria Krach, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in the company of her family and caregivers.
Born on Dec. 26, 1930, to Candido Hernandez and Zeida Puerto in the town of Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, Maria lived a varied, interesting and adventurous life most of us would be happy to experience.
She grew up amongst a large, extended family, surrounded by stimulating conversations and interesting personalities that would frequent her parent’s barber shop. This sparked her natural curiosity, interest in things political, and nurtured her innate love of learning. While in Pinar Del Rio she attended various schools, studied many subjects including English and journalism and earned a teaching degree from the Escuela del Hogar.
An explorer at heart, she always dreamed of living in the United States and hoped to immigrate there someday, so she decided to teach the English language while in Cuba. Wanting to fulfill this dream, she corresponded with, met and later married William P. Madden, which brought her to Doylestown, Pennsylvania, in February of 1959. She made her home there, until after her second marriage to Robert W. Krach in July, 1971, when they relocated to Newnan, Georgia, in 1977.
Maria loved to be an “early adapter” to all things new and technology-based, to the amazement of her friends and family. She enjoyed a multi-faceted career.
Upon arriving in the States, she worked at the Doylestown Hospital and later at the Neshaminy Nursing Center because of her love to care for and connect with others. Later, in Georgia, she went back to teaching as a high school substitute teacher. But not only did she work in traditional roles, she also explored the latest entrepreneurial trends and had business ventures such as a health & fitness gym owner with the “Lady Fitness” franchise and also as a video store owner of “Video Spot.” Later in life, she attended classes at the University of West Georgia where the students became so fond of the youthful “little woman” with the contagious laugh and love of life.
She will be remembered by all as being bold, fearless to share opinions and ideas with others, gregarious and most important of all — selfless, always willing to give more than to receive.
Blessed with a strong faith in God, she was a very loyal member for many years with the church of the Jehovah Witnesses both in the Doylestown area and Carrollton, Georgia.
She is survived by her two loving daughters, Carol D. Madden Shugars (Bill-widowed), of Doylestown, Alexandra C. Young (Christopher), of Newnan. She was the always devoted and supportive grandmother to Dr. Jarrett M. Shugars (Breelyn), of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Tara Grace Shugars of Philadelphia.
She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Due to her wishes her body was cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Messages of condolences may
be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.