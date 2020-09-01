Mrs. Marguerite Joan (JoAnn) McEwen Jordan, age 90, of Centre, Alabama died August 30.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5 at the Perry Funeral Home Chapel, Centre, Alabama, with Rev. Jeff Davis of Centre First United Methodist Church officiating.
Perry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements in Centre, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Centre First United Methodist Church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of local arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.