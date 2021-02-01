Margie Waldrep

Mrs. “Margie” Ruth Vickers Waldrep, entered into rest with her Heavenly Father, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
She was born in Chambers County, Alabama, on Sept. 2, 1924. A devoted wife to her late husband, Ed Waldrep, and loving mother to her children and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Wilson Vickers and Annie Pearl Knight Vickers. Her husband of 40 years, Ed Waldrep, an infant son, Billy Waldrep, and two sisters: Zelna Nix and Edith Ophelia Johnson of Chambers County, Alabama.
She is survived by her sons: Edwin Perry Waldrep Jr., and wife, Evelyn, and James Michael Waldrep, and wife, Becky; her daughter, Cheryl Christensen, all of Carrollton, Georgia; sister-in-law, Carolyn Waldrep; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great, great-grandchildren. Her survivors also include a large number of nieces and nephews and cousins, all dear and precious to her.
She enjoyed traveling and making trips around the world, visiting countries such as Ireland, England, and Paris. She and her friends Louis Pruitt and Hazel Lee enjoyed their trips overseas. She enjoyed reading and working on crossword puzzles and enjoyed making quilts for her family members. She did all these things up until her eyesight began to fail her.
Margie and Ed met in the dye house in West Point and fell in love and were married on Aug. 25, 1944. They lived in West Point, Georgia and they started a repair shop business there and later moved to Carrollton, Georgia and built up the business of Waldrep Chain Saw Company, which was in business for over 50 years.
They were members of Beulah Baptist Church and she was a Sunday School teacher, and a member of the Women’s Missionary Group for many years, and faithfully filling her place in Church up until she was unable to go any longer. To say she’ll be missed is an understatement for to have a friend you must be a friend and she has many, many friends, who hold precious memories of her.
She finished High School at Valley Vocational High School, Fairfax, Alabama in 1942. When she moved to Carrollton, she worked at Top Dollar, operated her grocery store for a long time, worked as a substitute mail carrier. During World War II, she was trained as a Riveter. Mother was a good Christian, making sure her children went to Church and also her grandchildren. Fond remembrances about 1955 when it snowed in West Point, Georgia, mother scooped snow off of the steps and made her children a treat of ice cream out of the snow. She read to us children — I learned to love and enjoy reading. Calm under pressure, when Dad cut a finger off, mom drove him with his hand wrapped in a towel to the hospital.
Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at noon from Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Shane Waldrep officiating. The pallbearers are Clarence Webb, Jason Waldrep, Jake Follis, Jacob Waldrep, Josh Waldrep, Jonathan Waldrep, Lisa Brown, Susan Ayers, and Robin Follis.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
