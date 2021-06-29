Margie Bagwell
Van Orden, 68, of Temple, Georgia, died on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral service were conducted on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 2
p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment followed
at Mt. Harmony Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory
of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
