Mrs. Margie “Squirrel” Eaves, 67, of Bremen, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at her residence.
Margie was born July 26, 1953, the daughter of the late Albert Gilley and Hazel Robinson Hembree. She was Baptist by faith and had attended Freedom Baptist Church. Margie was retired.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Eaves; son, Terry Gilley; brother, Rusty Hembree; two grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Stanley Hembree, brothers, Dale Hembree and Jerry Hembree
In accordance with her wishes the body was cremated and a service will be held later.
