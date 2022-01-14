Margie Helton Shelley, 74, of Temple, died on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan.15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church, 132 Rome St. in Temple. Viewing will be on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from 2-7 p.m. at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.