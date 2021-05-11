Margie B. McLarty, 86, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from noon until the service hour.
The family has requested that everyone attending these services please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.