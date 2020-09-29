Margarette Cole Strickland, 87, of Bremen, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

The family received friends at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. A private family service was held on Monday at 2 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Margarette Strickland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.