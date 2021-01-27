Mrs. Margarett Annette Barrett Harper, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1938, in Geraldine, Alabama, the daughter of the late Mr. James Howard Barrett and the late Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Young Barrett.
Mrs. Harper
worked in the warehouse at Robert Bosch and retired after many years of service. She loved flowers and beautiful gardens and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Mrs. Harper enjoyed spending
time completing crossword puzzle books and her
favorite color was purple. She loved
her Pomeranian
dogs.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harper was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene Barrett and Doyle Barrett.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years, Mr. Roy Harold Harper Sr.; her daughter, Patricia Annette Williamson; and son-in-law, Devin Williamson, of Austin, Texas; her son, Roy Harold Harper Jr., of Carrollton; her stepson, Jeff Harper, of Carrollton; her brothers and sisters, James, Sammy, Kay, Dennis, Rita and Becky; her granddaughter, Crystal Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Following the visitation and in accordance with Mrs. Harper’s wishes, she will be cremated.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
