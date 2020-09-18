Margaret Loraine McLendon Payne, 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. The family requests and encourages wearing of masks.
Funeral Services will be conducted from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations in memory of Mrs. Margaret Payne to the Pregnancy Resource Center, 514 Tanner Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
