Mrs. Margaret Newbern Waldron, 85, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Villa Rica First United Methodist Church. An Inurnment will take place on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
The family respectfully request, that in lieu of flowers, contributions may
be made to the Villa
Rica First United Methodist Church at 1789 Carrollton-Villa Rica Hwy, Villa Rica,
GA 30180.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.jcollins
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
