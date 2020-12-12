Margaret Jane Pierce of Birmingham passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 73.
Jane was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. She graduated from Sewanee University of the South in 1999 with a Bachelor of Arts in Theology and studied architecture at Auburn University in the late 1960s. She was a graduate of Carrollton High School in Georgia. For several years, Jane taught Education for Ministry (EFM) in the Episcopal Church in Pennsylvania and Alabama, and she was convener of Integrity/Alabama from 2005-09.
Throughout her life, Jane was a strong advocate for equality and human rights in many forms. She taught drafting to the physically disabled, acted as interpreter for the deaf, campaigned for the Alliance for the Mentally Ill (AMI), and supported the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). She fearlessly spoke truth to power, and she charmed everyone with her playful and generous spirit. Jane loved reading the newspaper and keeping in touch with family and friends around the world.
Jane was born on July 11, 1947, in Marietta, Georgia, to James Leslie Pierce Jr., from Augusta, Georgia and Mary Frankie Gann Pierce from Cobb County, Georgia, both of whom preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Aughra Moon (fka Donna K. Rice) of Birmingham; sisters, Virginia Lee Rowe of Villa Rica, Georgia, and Dorothy Anne Pierce of Boulder, Colorado, close family friends, Nancy and Envard Mayfield of Buchanan, Georgia; former husband, Donald Edwin Rice of Marysville, Michigan; as well as a host of other loving friends and family.
A memorial will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Equal Justice Initiative (eji.org) or the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org). Condolences may be sent to: P.O. Box 130806, Birmingham, AL 35213.
