Margaret Jean (Margie) Bradley, of Tallapoosa, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at a local healthcare facility.
She was born in Bowdon, Georgia, on Feb. 18, 1933, daughter of the late Joseph Ollie Bradley and Beulah Mae McDaniel Bradley.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Stanford, and brothers John Bradley, Zerron Bradley, Lester Bradley, and Henry Bradley.
Survivors include her sister, Bernice B. Gentry, of Tallapoosa; and her brother, Bernard Joe Bradley, of Waco, nieces and nephews; Anne and Darren Parton, of Tallapoosa, Sandra and Shane Smith, of Carrollton, Kyle Lee Porter, of Cedartown, Jacob Porter, of Carrollton, Haley Porter, of Carrollton, Jasmine and Traice Prentice, of Yelm, Washington, Charlotte Prentice, of Yelm, Washington, Elena Prentice, of Yelm, Washington, and numerous other beloved nieces and nephews.
The family received friends on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church.
A memorial service was conducted on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church with Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
