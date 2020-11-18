Margaret Greer Ball, 91, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel.
Interment will follow on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.