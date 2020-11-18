Margaret Greer Ball, 91, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel.

Interment will follow on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.

martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Ball as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.