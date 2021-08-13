Marcus Thomaston, 50, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Aug.
9, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held
on Tuesday, Aug.
17, 2021, at noon at Greater Kingdom Seekers, 919 Maple Street in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
