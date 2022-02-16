Marcus Holland

Marcus Bleu Holland, 44, of Jacksonville, Alabama, formerly of Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
He was born on June 3, 1977, in Carrollton, the son of Danny Summerville and Robin Driver Bar.
Marcus was employed with Clayton Connect as a truck driver, and had a love of music and was one of a kind drummer.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Tom Driver and Gene Summerville.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Renee Mann Holland; children, Chase Holland and fiancé, Kim Childress, Justin Holland, Maye Holland, and Vickie Holland; stepchildren, L. J. Blackman and Grayson Mann; grandmothers, Ruby Driver Slate and Lula Summerville; brothers, Dustin Summerville and Trey Summerville; sister and brother-in-law, Jill and Greg Benton; grandson, Patrick Bleu Holland; nephew, Ethan; great-nephew, Cohen; and family friend and co-worker, Teresa Tanner.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Luke Hughes officiating. Eulogy will be rendered by Chase Holland.
Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Chase Holland, Justin Holland, Dustin Summerville, Trey Summerville, Damon Murray and Robert Howard.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1-3 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
