Marcella (Maloy) Smith, born Aug. 24, 1957, formally of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away March 26, 2021.
She is survived by her husband Ronald Smith, sister Linda Hill, children Janice Boyd and Joshua Maloy, grandsons Brandon Martin, Abel Boyd, Ayden Maloy and Ian Maloy, granddaughters Ariel Johnson and Isabella Maloy, and four great-grandchildren and two nephews.
There will be a private memorial April 13, 2021, for family.
