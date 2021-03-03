Malvin “Buster” Briggs Rowell, 87, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Monday, March 1, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville
on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, March 6,
2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made
to the Wellstar Foundation, 805 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 100, Marietta, GA 30066 or Midway United Methodist Church of Douglasville, 1930 Midway Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements; 770-942-2311.
