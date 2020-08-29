Malisa Renee Elliott, 53, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Friday, Aug, 28 2020.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m.
Following the service and in accordance with her wishes she will be cremated.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements
