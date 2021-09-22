Mr. Malcolm Douglas Duncan Jr., 64, passed away on Aug. 30, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 4, 1956, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Malcolm Douglas Duncan Sr., and Elizabeth Andrews Duncan.
Doug grew up in central Florida and graduated from the University of Florida. He completed his law degree at Cumberland School of Law and practiced law in Atlanta and Carrollton, Georgia.
Survivors include his wife, Jill Duncan, his daughter Kathryn Duncan, his mother, Elizabeth Andrews Duncan, his sisters, Mary Duncan Hill, and her husband, Seny Norasingh, and Andrea Jo Kadar, and her husband, Dwight Kadar; nephews, Andrew Hill, Jackson Hill, and his wife, Kaitlyn Pepe Hill, and Steve Kadar.
A family celebration will be held at a later date.
Please send any memorial gifts to TechBridge.org, in note section please mention “In memory of Doug Duncan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.