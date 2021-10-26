Major Harry Clinton Hoffman, 85, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.
He was born April 23, 1936, in Wells, New York, son of the late Clinton John Hoffman and the late Frances Tillock Pelcher Hoffman. He proudly served and retired from the United States Army after 20 years. He was a manager at General Electric where he had worked for 30 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Williams of Gloversville, New York.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Willner Hoffman of Villa Rica, Georgia; sons and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Sarah Hoffman of Arlington, Texas and David Hoffman of Bedford, Texas; two grandchildren, Sebastian Hoffman and Mason Hoffman; and sisters, Jo Ann Wiesner of Johnstown, New York, Sadie Goodemote of Gloversville, New York, Carolyn Weil of Gloversville, New York, Cindy Ponder of Weatherford, Texas, and Penny Oliver of Prescott, Arkansas. In keeping with the family’s wishes, his body will be cremated and a service will be planned at a later date. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.