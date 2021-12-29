Mrs. Lela Mae Hanson, 91, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald Earl and Maud Oliff Robinson, and her husband, Emmett Oswald Hanson.
She was retired as a seamstress from Sewells Manufacturing. She was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church where often played piano and sang for services.
Survivors include her daughters, Julia Hanson, Debra Bowen; her grandchildren, Mitzi Wright, LeeAnn Kresiseher, Melanie Reaves, Bethany Green, Richard Hanson, Jessica Hanson, Anthony Hanson, Adreona Bowen; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Union Hill Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Prior to the services, her body will lie-in-state at the church from 1 p.m. till the funeral hour.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. (Georgia Time).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
