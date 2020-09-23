Madge Hendrix

Mrs. Madge Riddle Hendrix, 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Mrs. Hendrix was born on Oct. 26, 1931, in Cleburne Co., Alabama, the daughter of the late-Thomas Riddle and -Sarah Stapler Riddle.
She was a cosmetologist by profession and owned Cut-N-Curl Beauty Salon. Mrs. Hendrix was a member of North Point Baptist Church and faithfully attended the Senior Saints Sunday School class. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, skiing, reading, and animals, as well as traveling to the beach and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Terry and Joe Street of Villa Rica, and Dr. Sherrill Whiddon of Newnan; grandchildren, Leslie Jennings, Matt Street, Christie Adams, Beth Street Fountain, Gina Lafever, and Dustin Cates; as well as 13 great-grandchildren and three great, great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hendrix was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie W. Hendrix, daughter, Charlene Williams, sister, Doris Deese, and brother, J.T. Riddle.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at North Point Baptist Church with Rev. Lee Wimberly officiating and the eulogy given by Mr. Joe Street. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. until the service hour.
Pallbearers will be Matt Street, Jeff Fountain, Eric Adams, Jason Jennings, Josh Jennings and Logan Lafever. Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Adult Sunday School Class.
Interment will be in Old Camp United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to North Point Baptist Church, 1400 Cedar Street, Carrollton, GA 30117 or Sacred Journey Hospice, 138 Peach Drive, McDonough, GA 30253.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
