Madalene Daniell

Madalene Burbage Daniell, 67, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at
Ocean Springs Hospital.
Mrs. Daniell
served mothers
and their babies in the Pinebelt through her Fitness for Two Pregnancy and Mommie & Me classes for over 40 years. She was also intricately involved
in the operation
of Daniell Motors, which was started
by her husband in 1978.
She was known
for her green thumb and her gorgeous flower beds at the business and her home.
Her favorite times were family gatherings where
she was lovingly known as Nana.
Her faith and following of Jesus Christ were interwoven into all
of these things,
along with her love
of dance, music,
and the lives of so many that she touched.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse S. Burbage, Jr., and Anita Ott Burbage.
Mrs. Daniell is survived by her husband, Steve R. Daniell of Hattiesburg; her
son, Joseph Breck Daniell, and his
wife, Christy; her daughter, Sarah Daniell Piazza, and her husband, Erik; her brother, Jesse
S. Burbage III; and her five grandchildren, Reagan, Micah and Abby Kate Daniell
and Daniel and Matthew Piazza.
A graveside
service will be held
on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Concord Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a recording of the service will be available on Madelene’s obituary page at www.martin
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, as it
was her hope and prayer that a cure would be found for her grandson. You
can give at www2.
DanielsDream
Team2021.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
