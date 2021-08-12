Madalene Daniell

Madalene Burbage Daniell, 67, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at

Ocean Springs Hospital.

Mrs. Daniell

served mothers

and their babies in the Pinebelt through her Fitness for Two Pregnancy and Mommie & Me classes for over 40 years. She was also intricately involved

in the operation

of Daniell Motors, which was started

by her husband in 1978.

She was known

for her green thumb and her gorgeous flower beds at the business and her home.

Her favorite times were family gatherings where

she was lovingly known as Nana.

Her faith and following of Jesus Christ were interwoven into all

of these things,

along with her love

of dance, music,

and the lives of so many that she touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse S. Burbage, Jr., and Anita Ott Burbage.

Mrs. Daniell is survived by her husband, Steve R. Daniell of Hattiesburg; her

son, Joseph Breck Daniell, and his

wife, Christy; her daughter, Sarah Daniell Piazza, and her husband, Erik; her brother, Jesse

S. Burbage III; and her five grandchildren, Reagan, Micah and Abby Kate Daniell

and Daniel and Matthew Piazza.

A graveside

service will be held

on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Concord Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a recording of the service will be available on Madelene’s obituary page at www.martin

-hightower.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, as it

was her hope and prayer that a cure would be found for her grandson. You

can give at www2.

jdrf.org/goto/

DanielsDream

Team2021.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high

tower.com.