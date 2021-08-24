Mack Thomas Jr.

Mack A. Thomas Jr., 38, of 75 Gladney Drive passed away on Tuesday at Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1982, in Douglasville, Georgia, to the union of Mack and the late Rachel Thomas.
Mack, Jr., was a 2001 graduate of Central High School. His classmates remembered him as a sweet loving, kind-hearted soul. Mack Jr. will be truly missed. He never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face.
Survivors include his father, Mack Thomas, Sr.; daughters, Jada Thomas and Adriel Thomas, of Carrollton, Georgia; sister, Kawanda Dedrick-Thomas, of Cincinnati, Ohio; brother, Tyler Thomas, of Carrollton; grandfather, Ray V Zachery; nephew, Kayden Veal; special friend, Jeriesha Boykin; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
The Service will be on Wednesday at noon at First Baptist Church in Carrollton. Interment will follow at Carrollton Memorial Gardens.
The excellent care of Mr. Thomas is being provided by Lakes-Dunson-Robertson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.