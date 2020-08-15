Mabel Frances Raiden Perry, 96, of Winter Garden, Florida, formerly of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 11, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1923, in Tallapoosa, Georgia, the daughter of the late-William Lawrence Raiden and the late-Ruby Faye Garrett Raiden.
Mabel married Herman Grady Perry on Dec. 21, 1941.
Mabel was a lifelong member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Carrollton. Mabel retired from Mt. Zion Elementary School in 1993. She spent 26 years working as a teacher’s aide with children. Her favorite classes were kindergarten and first grades.
She had a loving, caring, nurturing spirit her entire life. Mabel moved to Florida in 2005 to be closer to Ken and Shelia. In December 2014, Mabel moved to Golden Pond Assisted Living in Winter Garden. She enjoyed her home there with friends her age. Once again, her loving, caring, and nurturing spirit could be utilized. She was truly the closest angel on earth many people ever had the honor to know.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Grady Perry; her brothers, William Clinton Raiden and Norman Garrett Raiden; and sister, Betty Loyce Raiden Strickland.
She is survived by her, children, Kenneth L. Perry, wife Bonnie Perry of Orlando, Florida, Peggy Elaine Ballenger of Winter Garden, Shelia P. Barchuk, husband Gene Barchuk, of Winter Garden; grandchildren, Tammy and Chris Leach of Windermere, Florida, Jennifer Ballenger and Viviana Davis of Roswell, Georgia, Rick and Lisa Perry of Oviedo, Florida, Lauren Ballenger of Cummings Georgia, Breane and Michael Whiting of Winter Garden, Erin and Patrick Mulkay of Winter Garden, along with 11 great-grandchildren, and more including extended grandchildren she so lovingly claimed as her very own, beloved adopted family, James Dalton and Kathryn Byrd of Carrollton; grandchildren, Michaela and Robert Ethridge of Carrollton, Krista Byrd of Douglasville, Georgia, and two great-grandchildren.
Mabel was loved by many nieces and nephews of the Perry and Raiden family.
Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. from New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery with Joy Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Anyone wishing to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
