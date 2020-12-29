Mr. William “Lynn” Vaughn, 75, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
He was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Hampton, Virginia, the son of the late William Thomas Vaughn and the late Lynna Montreal Austin. He retired from Kings Packaging as a print supervisor with over 20 years, and later worked with the Carrollton Recreation Department. He
was a skilled carpenter; he could build anything from
a house to the furniture to go in it. Basically, he was a “jack of all trades”, and an avid Dale Earnhart fan. He was a member of Union United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Diane Vaughn, and
a nephew, Tyler Waters. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda Bass Vaughn; sons and daughters-in-law: Steve Lynn Vaughn and Tara Weaver Vaughn of Tallapoosa and Destin Vaughn and Stephanie Hobbs of Carrollton; special sister-in-law, Gloria Croxford; grandchildren: Stephanie Lashay Carri of Kennesaw, Georgia, Christopher Lynn “Sonny” Carri of Georgia, and Steven “Jake” Vaughn of Tallapoosa; one great grandchild, Christopher Wesley Adams; two very special little great nieces: Isabella “Izzy” Barkley and Dixie Barkley, and their mother, Lacy Barkley, all of South Carolina; one nephew, Kevin Akin and Taylor Waters both of Carrollton, Georgia.
A Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 6 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Eddie Davidson and Bro. Terry Wayne Cook officiating. Eulogy will be rendered by Destin Vaughn. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a charity that Lynn actively supported. Donations may be made to stjude.org/donate.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
