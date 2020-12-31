Lycurtis Bester Jr., 49, died Dec. 23, 2020.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.

