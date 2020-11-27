The funeral service for Mr. Luther Junior Ware will be Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, At 1 p.m. at the Greater Kingdom Seekers, 919 Maple St., Carrollton, Bishop Eli Daniel pastor. The body will be in repose from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Interment will be Private. Elliott Parham Mortuary 142 West Center St., Carrollton, 678-664-0410.
