Mr. James Luke Garrett, 60, of Buchanan, GA, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1961, in Marietta, GA to the late Rev. James Robert and Barbara Elemeese Runyan Garrett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brothers in law, Mary Esther and Dennis Thompson and Jim Jordan, and brother by only three weeks, Micah Garrett.
Many people love the scripture, John 15:13, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends”, few actually lived it as Luke did. He had a heart of gold, always stopping to help others on the road and when storms came, he was the first out the next morning with his chain saw, chopping up neighbors’ trees until they were all cleared. A true outdoorsman, he had many hobbies, including fishing, tinkering in his shop, Harley Davidson Motorcycles, traveling, camping, hunting, and bee keeping.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Garrett, of Buchanan; sisters, Rebekah Jordan, of Warner Robins and Ruth and Rusty Kennedy of Tallapoosa; brother- and sisters-in-law, Wesley and Justine Garrett and Angila Garrett, all of Buchanan; stepchildren, Alia (Geoff) Gillie, and Salem Elyaman; and stepgrandaughter, Eliana Gillie.
Memorial services were held on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST from Rehoboth Christian Center with the Rev. Rusty Kennedy officiating. Music was provided by Josh Eubanks.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
