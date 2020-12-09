Luis Carlos Vasquez, 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery in Carrollton. Viewing will be on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.