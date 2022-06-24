Lucy S. Miller

Lucy Stonecypher Miller, 80, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Mrs. Miller was born on Dec. 23, 1941, in Chamblee, the daughter of the late Dewey Ray Stonecypher and Joyce Helen Chatham Stonecypher. She operated a Children’s Homecare for many years and was a member of Stripling Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Homer Miller; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert B. and Lisa Carter, Michael S. and Angie Carter, Richard A. Carter; grandchildren, Adam Carter (Christine), Anna Carter Blanton (Logan), Blaine Carter, Sydney Carter, Kassia Carter; great-grandchildren, Jackson Carter, Lawson Carter, Sloan Blanton, Hayes Blanton; sisters, Bobbie Bowen, Debbie Moss; brother, Don Cadora.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dee Ann Hilton; and brother, Ray Stonecypher.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Tanner Health and Tanner Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.
A memorial service will be on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Williams officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
A private family inurnment will be held at Carroll Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
