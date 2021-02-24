Luckie Odis Miller,
72, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Feb 21,
2021.
The family received friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 23,
2021, from 6 p.m.
until 8 p.m.
Funeral services
will be conducted
on Wednesday,
Feb. 24, 2021, at
11 a.m. from the
chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home. Interment will
follow in the
Melrose Hill
Memorial Park
in Villa Rica.
To send condolences to the family, visit
www.jcollinsfunera
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
