Luckie Odis Miller,

72, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Sunday, Feb 21,

2021.

The family received friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 23,

2021, from 6 p.m.

until 8 p.m.

Funeral services

will be conducted

on Wednesday,

Feb. 24, 2021, at

11 a.m. from the

chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home. Interment will

follow in the

Melrose Hill

Memorial Park

in Villa Rica.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.

