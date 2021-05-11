Mrs. Louise Shackleford, 95, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Mrs. Shackleford was born in Hawkinsville, Georgia, on Nov. 23, 1925, the daughter of the late William Sutherland and Claire Livingston Sutherland.
She retired from West Georgia College where she worked in the accounting department. She also partnered with her husband where they owned and operated a John Deere Dealership for many years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church where she served as a Deacon, was a member of
the WMU, taught Sunday school and the GA’s. She loved her church and community very much. She volunteered at the Soup Kitchen and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Melanie Shackleford, Bill and Diane Shackleford, all of Carrollton; granddaughter, Sara (Matt) Davies, of Tampa, Florida; Andrew (Courtney) Shackleford, of Northport, Alabama; great-grandson, Parker Shackleford; sister, Betty Stembridge, of Hawkinsville; brother, Troy (Judy) Sutherland, of Dublin, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Nathan “Nat” H. Shackleford, and a brother, Ed Sutherland.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be at the First Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Henry Tyson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Shackleford, Matt Davies, Wayne Pollard, Rick Pollard, Glynn Grisham and Tommy Cox. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of the First Baptist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 102 Dixie St., Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.