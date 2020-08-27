Louise Rigg

Louise Mayhew Rigg, 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Aug. 23, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center, of complications from diabetes.
She is survived by her brothers Christopher “Kit” (Patricia) Rigg, and Matthew (Bonnie) Rigg; her niece, Adrienne; and nephews, Gabriel and Christian and her grand-niece Nève.
Louise worked as a computer programmer in the Cobol language and later returned to school and obtained her bachelor’s degree in Geology; she was determined to live life on her own terms and she succeeded. She enjoyed volunteering with, and later working for, the Community Foundation of West Georgia (CFWG). She will be remembered fondly by her Carrollton and other friends.
Due to COVID 19 protocols there will be no ceremony.
Her remains will be interred in the family plot in Churchville, N.Y., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CFWG at (Cfwg.net).
