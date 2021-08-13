Louise Jones, 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Aug. 4, 2021,
Viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel in Carrollton from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Family hour will be 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing must wear a mask. There will be a zoom memorial service on Aug. 27, 2021.
For more information contact Richard Jones, 770-834-6777 or Linda Thomas, 404-372-9348.
Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St., Carrollton Georgia.
