Louise Brown

Mrs. Louise Prestridge Brown, 92, of Carrollton, Georgia, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 30, 1929, to the late Curtis Lee Prestridge and Lillie Hendrix Garrett.
Louise grew up in Roopville, Georgia, and was a 1947 graduate of Roopville High School.
After 26 years, Louise retired from the Arrow Company (Cluett Peabody & Company) and began a new career as a store manager for Family Dollar that lasted 10 additional years.
Her true life’s work was raising her three girls, Patti, Vicki, and Debbie, with her husband, Grady Brown. She was a beloved mother and grandmother “Nanny” to her girls.
Louise enjoyed all that life had to offer. She loved nothing more than spending time with family, including her two granddaughters.
She enjoyed the company of her neighbors and friends at Eagle’s Nest, traveling, all animals, charitable giving, good food (she was an excellent cook), puzzle books, reading, and keeping up with celebrity gossip. Every year on her birthday, Louise would make a trip to the casino where she enjoyed playing the penny slots.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Grady James Brown; daughter, Patti
Brown; and son-in-law, Ricky Francis.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Vickie Wilson, of Carrollton, and Deborah Francis, of Lithia Springs, Georgia; granddaughters, Kim Turner and Ashley Francis; sister, Inez Alexander; sisters-in-laws, Barbara Boswell and Shirley Carroll; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Rodney Agan officiating. Entombment will follow in the Carroll Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from noon until the hour of service.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
