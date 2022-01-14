Louise Nichols Brand, 93, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1928, in Randolph County, Alabama, the daughter of the late Herman Nichols and the late Minnie Lou Kimbrell Nichols.

She was a seamstress and worked for 20 years with Chalk Line Industries.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death a stepson, Charles Brand; brother, Elton Nichols; and sisters, Velma Ayers and Eria Lynn.

She is survived by stepsons, Lawrence and Bobbie Brand, of Dallas, Georgia, and James and Mary Hester, of Burnt Cabin, Oklahoma; stepdaughter, Linda Picklesimmer, of Villa Rica, Georgia; and nephew, Roger and Tillie Lynn, of Roopville, Georgia.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor James Venegas officiating.

Interment will follow on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jimmy Bryan presiding.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Larry Poore, Juan Rogas, Tony Robinson,

Larry Boykin,

Roger Lynn and Lee Brand.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home

on Sunday from noon until the time of service.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

