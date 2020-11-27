Mrs. Louise Jackson Bradley, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. She was 88.
Mrs. Bradley was born on June 26, 1932, in the Sandy Flat Community of Carroll County to the late Cliff and Alice Virginia Ayers. She retired from Lamar Manufacturing where she worked as a seamstress and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
From a young age, Mrs. Jackson learned the value of work as she would help her family with farm chores. As a young girl at the church of her youth, Sandy Flat Baptist, she would play the piano for Sunday school and services. She always had a garden and would prepare and share the bounty with her family at Sunday lunches.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but also her brothers and sisters with whom she would join for weekly dinners. She was a precious mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Lee Bradley; her grandson, Marc Bradley; her grandson-in-law, Randall Pollard; and her brothers and sisters, Tommy Jackson, James Jackson, John Jackson, Josephine Fletcher, Martha Isacs, Jane Toney, and Beatrice Brown.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Gary and Becky Bradley, Danny Bradley, Kathy, and Greg Cole, and Kim Bradley; her grandchildren and their spouses, Joshua and Brandi Bradley, Lara Pollard, Bryan, and Kelsey Cole, Justin and Jessa Bradley, Seth and Melanie Bradley, Eric Cole, and Autumn Bradley; her great-grandchildren, Claudia Bradley, Kelley Pollard, Abbey Cole, James Pollard, Evie Cole, Caleb Bradley, Jonah Bradley, Ethan Bradley, Gracie Bradley, and Karson Bradley; and her brothers and sisters, Howard Jackson, Jesse Jackson, and Rachel Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Matt Moore will officiate. Mrs. Bradley’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Prior to the services on Monday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. till the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
