Lorrie Ann Bradley, 58, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1962, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Herman Sanford Bradley and the late Betty Sue Waldon Bradley.
Lorrie Ann loved reading her Bible, spending time with her cats, and she truly loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Keith Bradley.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Troy Blackwelder, Jr., of Bowdon.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral
service will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Marlo Rubio and Bro. David Blackwelder officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Glenn Blackwelder, David Blackwelder, Jason Farmer, Richard Herndon, and Brian Morris.
Interment will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
