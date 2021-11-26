Mrs. Loretta (Patrick) Campbell, 88, of Bremen, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
She was born in Tina, Kentucky, on Friday, June 23, 1933. Mrs. Campbell was the daughter of the late, Andrew Patrick and the late, Lillian (Ferry) Patrick.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by her husband, David Campbell; her brothers, Ray Patrick, Charles Patrick, Vance Patrick and Jesse Patrick; three sisters, Holleena Pinks, Jeanette Patrick, Alfreda Patrick; and her daughter-in-law, Vicki Campbell.
Mrs. Campbell was a member of the Eastern Star, Grand Chapter Ohio and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She enjoyed playing her guitar and was a talented singer. Above all, she loved her family and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her two sons and her daughter along with their spouses, Dennis and Ann Campbell, of Texas and Howard Campbell and his fiancée, Connie Burns, of Bremen; her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Scott Kidd, of Bremen; one sister, Geneva Lansdale, of Buchanan; four grandchildren and their spouses, Amber Kidd, of Tallapoosa, Justin and Ashley Kidd, of Temple, David and Kelly Campbell, of Bremen, and Steven Campbell of Bremen; her great-grandchildren, Hayden Knott, Harlie Knott, Kyndall Knott, Tatum Knott, Ellie Knott, Skylar Robinson, Khloe Kidd, Abigail Kidd, Warren Campbell, Owen Campbell, Gavin Campbell; and a number of other relatives.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. (EST) at Woodville Cemetery in Blanchester, Ohio, with Kenneth Fountain officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mrs. Loretta Campbell’s memory to the American Diabetes Association. (American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.)
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple, Georgia is entrusted with the arrangements.
