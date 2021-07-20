Loretta F. Dunn Beall, 85, of LaGrange, Georgia, was beckoned into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from Wellstar West Georgia Hospice.
Mrs. Beall was born Nov. 9, 1935, in Dacula, Georgia, daughter of the late Thomas Kinsey Franklin and Lora Claudia Martin Franklin. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics from the University of Georgia.
Loretta was a very devoted and involved member of LaGrange First United Methodist Church, where she volunteered her time at the Soup Kitchen, was a member of the Builder’s Sunday School class, and was a former member of the Chandler Choir sharing her beautiful soprano voice. She was very involved with the United Methodist Women and in the UMW Elizabeth Circle.
Loretta was a servant of God and she served wherever she was needed. She was a retired school teacher in the Troup County School System, where her students loved and adored her. Loretta was a former owner of a print shop called “The Letter Shop” and had an antique shop. She was truly a “Jack of All Trades”: directing weddings, fashion show judging, estate sales, interior designing and even color coding-draping clients to see what colors they should wear.
Many years ago, she was a den mother in the Boy Scouts. In her younger years she was very involved in the Junior Women’s Club and the Women’s Club, serving as president for each. Before COVID, she was greatly involved with the Lion’s Club, and loved to cook and entertain her guests with a delicious meal. Loretta took the Master Gardener’s class and was a member of the Pine Needle Garden Club for many years. She loved flowers and had a beautiful floral garden when she was able to work in her yard.
Loretta also loved to play the piano and had her own grand piano. In the past year with her health declining, she loved watching all the wildlife and each was given a special name.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Samuel F. Dunn and Robert T. Beall; son, Gregory Brent Dunn; brother, William Franklin; and sister, Flora Jarrett.
Survivors include her daughter, Heidi Dunn (Donald) Stevens; step children, Robert Michael (Suzanne) Beall, Judith Lynn (Chris) Layland, Carol Ann (Pete) Mannheim, Susan Beall (Fr. James) Blomeley; grandchildren, Heather (Matt) Clark, Jennifer Smith, Jarred Beall, Katie Beall (Ian) Hill, Amanda Grace Layland, Jenna (Brandon) Williams, Ben Mannheim, Emilie (AJ) Curry, Allyson Blomeley, Lillian Blomeley; great grandchildren, Lexi Ann Clark, Adalie Clark, Adelaide Hill, Winifred Hill, Emmalyn Williams, Dylan Mannheim, Jack Curry; several other relatives and friends.
The Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday July 24, 2021, at LaGrange First United Methodist Church with a reception immediately following. The private burial will be in Restlawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Soup Kitchen at LaGrange First United Methodist Church, the Cancer Research Center or to a charity of your choice in memory of Loretta F. Beall.
Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.
Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, Georgia.
