Lonnie Owens Jr.

Mr. Lonnie Preston Owens Jr., 71, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
He was born on May 9, 1950, in Bexar County, Texas, the son of the late Lonnie Preston Owens Sr. and the late Edna Priest Owens of Guyton, Georgia.
He was a maintenance planner with Southwire for 17 years, retiring in 1991, and was a member of the West Georgia Amateur Radio Club.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Kathryn Wise Owens; sons and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Gennifer Owens, and Kenny Owens; daughter, Mia Owens (Brad Hinner); sisters and brother-in-law, Brenda Dean and Larry Dorman and Rita Christine Davis; grandchildren, Andrea Owens, Matthew Owens Jr., Dakota Owens, Skylar Owens, Robert Hinner, and Angela Hinner; and a number of aunts, uncles, and extended family.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
