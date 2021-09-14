Lola Vincent

Mrs. Lola Ann (Hendrix) Vincent, 70, of Villa Rica, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
She was born in Arab, Alabama, on Thursday, June 21, 1951. Mrs. Vincent was the daughter of the late, Wilfred Hendrix and the late, Tempie (Perkins) Smallwood. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vincent is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Vincent; one brother, Jerry Smallwood and by her great-granddaughter, Ezra Mae Carman.
Mrs. Vincent was a member of New Brooklyn Baptist Church. She worked for many years as a School Bus Driver for Carroll County Schools.
Mrs. Vincent enjoyed making wreaths for various occasions, reading, gardening, and spending time with her family and her special pet, Gizmo.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Wendy Bailey, of Savannah; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Melissa and Vance Gray, of Newberry, Florida, Katrina and Dandrick Bailey, of Villa Rica, and Sabrina Wilson, of Fayetteville, Tennessee; one brother, James Smallwood, of North Pole, Alaska; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Debra Keaton, of Arab, Alabama and Shelia and Matt Laleme, of North Pole, Alaska; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Kristen and Kyle Carman, Bailey Gray, Kelsey Gray, Madison Bailey, Eric and Tiffany Bailey, Peyton Henderson, Aiden Hanley, Vivian Bailey, Anthony Bailey, David Ward and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. from New Brooklyn Baptist Church with Bro. Adam Teal officiating.
Interment followed in the New Brooklyn Baptist Church Cemetery with Eric Bailey, Dandrick Bailey, Peyton Henderson, Kyle Carman, Anthony Bailey, Glenn Kinard, David Ward and Vance Gray serving as pallbearers.
The family received friends at the Church, prior to the service, from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
