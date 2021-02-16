Lola Swanson

Mrs. Lola Powers Swanson, 77, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Saturday morning, Feb. 13, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1944, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Winford Lawrence Powers

and the late Mattie Mae Daniell Powers.

She retired from Gold Kist with 18 years of service, and was a member of Lee’s Chapel Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death

by her husband,

John William Swanson Jr.; daughter, Tammy Blair; son, Bobby

Ivey; sister, Shirley Mae Powers; and brother, Willard Powers.

Survivors include her daughter, Marie Sosby of Bowdon;

son, Lawrence Ivey, also of Bowdon; the father of her children, Billy Joe Ivey, of Temple, Georgia; sisters, Betty Chamber, of Carrollton, Georgia, and Glenda Chambers, of Muscadine, Alabama; brother, William Powers, of Anniston, Alabama; grandchildren, Dillon Ivey, Lee Ivey, Angela Blair, Tonya Blair, Roger Blair, Polly Blair, Ray Hudgins, Bobby Juarez, and Maria Gann; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Lee’s Chapel First Congregational Methodist Church with Pastor John Miles and Holmer T. Wilburn officiating. Mrs. Swanson will

be placed in the church at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Micah Gann, Jamie Ison, Troy Chambers, Joe Bradley, Lawrence Ivey, and Ray Hudgins. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain

6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.

Messages of condolences can

be sent to the family at www.martin-high

tower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

