Lois 'Tina' Taylor

Lois Martina (Tina) Taylor, 68, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020.
She was born in Anniston, Alabama,
on Feb. 5, 1952. Tina was preceded in
death by her father, Martin Crider Taylor; her maternal grandparents, Bertha Green Worley and Robert Lee (Bob) Worley, of Franklin; and her paternal grandparents, Carrie Martin Taylor and John Luther Taylor, of Carrollton, Georgia. Her brother, Martin Anthony Taylor,
passed away in March of 2021.
She is survived by her mother, Lois Worley Taylor Gaither; two brothers, Robert Luther Taylor and Dan Denton Taylor; and her constant companion of 43 years, Randy Curry. Many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and cousins also will miss her terribly.
She attended Coldwater Elementary School near Oxford, Alabama; Fulton High School in Atlanta, Georgia; Briarwood High School in East Point, Georgia; and Carroll Technical School in Carrollton, where she earned a degree in accounting.
Tina met Randy, the love of her life, while they both were employed by Atlanta Gas Light Company. She transitioned to AGL Resources when that parent company was created and continued her employment there until 2014, when she retired as manager of billing services, after 43 years of service.
A perfectionist in her appearance, her home and her job, Tina possessed many talents. At a very young age, she made clothes for her large baby doll and Barbie doll, and later made her own clothes, draperies, bedspreads and beautiful quilts.
She enjoyed crocheting, canning, and making preserves, pickles and pepper jelly. She also relished refinishing antique furniture, and, true to her character, gave many pieces to family and friends.
Tina and Randy are blessed with a group of close, loyal friends that met regularly at favorite restaurants and often vacationed together. Tina appreciated a good bargain and enjoyed searching with her friends for items to add to her collections of china, Hull pottery, crystal, Pyrex, Tiara, milk glass, clocks and cameras.
Over the years, she and Randy built or bought and renovated six homes. Order and cleanliness, coupled with her skillful decorating, resulted a picture-perfect living environment in each home. A superb hostess, many a family gathering was held at their various homes.
Always a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Tina enriched the lives of everyone she met. The lives of we who remain will no longer be the same without her but God had a better plan for Tina.
Due to COVID-19, plans to honor her life were postponed until now. Family, friends and neighbors are invited to a time of visitation and a memorial service at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home, 1312 South Park St. in Carrollton. Visitation will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, and the service will follow at 4 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
