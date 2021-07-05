Mrs. Lois Shedd Cash, 93, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at home on June 29, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1927, in Alabama City, Alabama, the daughter of the late Reverend William “Will” M. Shedd and Naomi Thomas Shedd.
Mrs. Cash was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bremen and a retired seamstress of the Hubbard Company.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Avery Cash, siblings; William David Shedd, The Rev. Lawrence A. Shedd, J.D. Shedd, Stella Ruth Shedd, Mary Lynn Shedd, Lula Mae Holcombe and Rubye Posey.
Survivors include her children, Rick and Nina Cash of Arizona, Rocky and Anna Cash of Louisiana; brother, Harold Shedd of Bremen; sisters, Margie Brown, Vara and Paul Roberts, and Lucille and Kenneth Green; all of Bremen, grandchildren, Mary Ann Cash, Jennifer Cash, Eric Cash, Adam Cash, Ilya Soloviev, Aaron Cash, Nathan Cash, Nick Cash, Angela Cash, Christina Cash and Jim Murray; great-grandchildren, Emily Chance Ellis, Karl Schimpf, Noah Schimpf, Mia Peterson, Monroe Peterson, Lola Whited, Tristen Murray, Madison Murray and Khloe Cash; and her beloved dog, Dixie.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. on Monday from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Bro. Herman Parker officiating.
Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.