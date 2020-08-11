Lois McWhorter

Lois Estes McWhorter, 103, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Aug. 8, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1916, in the Rocky Mount community of Meriwether County, Georgia, the daughter of John Wesley Estes and Elvie Bird Estes. All of her brothers and sisters were unusually close and supportive of each other. The next generation of nieces and nephews often talked about their parents’ generation of Estes, particularly how they had never heard any of the siblings say an unkind word about another one. At one point, one niece asked her grandmother, Elvie, how she reared such good children. She was in her late 80s at the time, and responded, “They were just good when I got them.”
Lois attended West Georgia College for her associate degree and Georgia Southern College, later getting her B.S. degree in education from West Georgia College in 1958. Over a 34 year period, she taught at College Street School and Maple Street School, where she taught fifth grade, and later at Carrollton High School where she served as the librarian until her retirement in 1979.
After getting her associate degree in 1942, Lois decided to stay in Carrollton, mainly because her brother, Alton Estes and his wife, Frances, had just moved here. Lois and Alton lived within a block of each other, despite several moves for both families, from 1942 until 1986. Alton and Frances introduced Lois to her future husband, Everett, in the early 1950s, and later accompanied them to Seneca, South Carolina, for their wedding. It was performed by Lois’ brother, Aubrey Estes, who was an ordained Baptist minister. Lois and Everett celebrated 50 years of marriage before his death in 2001.
Being the only two girls in the family, Lois and her sister Ruth shared many experiences and interests. Ruth also attended West Georgia, and to pay part of their college expenses, they worked in the peach packing sheds in Gay, Georgia, during the summers. The whole family benefited by having all the peaches they wanted, but the sisters just remembered the hot days and the peach fuzz! Although Ruth lived 50 miles away in Gay, as widows, she and Lois would watch the Atlanta Braves games while staying on the phone with each other. Lois rarely missed a Braves game up until this season.
When her children were growing up, their friends knew they could visit anytime and get a sandwich from a beef roast in the refrigerator or even better, a slice of fresh pound cake. One of her nieces says she always thought of going to her Aunt’s house if she ever needed to run away from home.
When her grandchildren starting arriving, she showed the same love and acceptance she had always extended to her family except with a little more indulgence. She and Everett did after school pick-up along with baby sitting whenever possible. When her oldest grandson, Chris, announced triplets were on the way, she was delighted, but said Mary Jane would be doing the baby sitting this time.
From the time she came to Carrollton, Lois was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church where she worked in Vacation Bible School, taught Sunday School, and attended the Loyalty Sunday School Class. At her death, she was the oldest member of her church. She was also a member of the Carroll County Retired Teachers Association and a loyal member of her aerobics class until the age of 97.
In 1974, the Carrollton High School students dedicated the yearbook to “Mama,” as they lovingly called her. The tribute to her included: “There are very few people left in this world who will take the time to listen to problems, disappointments, excitements, and dreams no matter how trivial. There are few who have the eternal patience in this race-paced, hair-pulling world. There are few who have a beautiful simplicity in the complications of today. One of these few people is Mrs. Lois McWhorter.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Everett McWhorter; six brothers, Harvey Estes, Vernon Estes, Aubrey Estes, Horace Estes, Charles Estes, and Alton Estes;
and one sister, Ruth
Estes Stewart.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Jane Davis (Richard) of Carrollton; her son, Lee McWhorter (Dianna) of Buford, Georgia; grandchildren, Chris Davis (Niccole), Carrollton; Dustin Davis (Meghan), Carrollton; Jarrod McWhorter, Johns Creek; Courtney Caroland (Todd) Flintstone, Georgia and Tyler McWhorter, Atlanta; great-grandchildren, Ansley, Beckett, Charleston Davis, and Monroe Davis, Carrollton, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the associates at Brookdale of Carrollton, which was Lois’ home for the last seven years. Special thanks go to Tonya Spinks and her Caregivers of West Georgia.
Lois’ caregivers loved her and looked forward to being with her. “She’s a mess!” they would say. We could not have navigated the last six months without the caring Sacred Journey Hospice team.
A private graveside service will be held at Carroll Memory Gardens with Dr. Steve Davis officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Edmond Cavender, John Stewart, David Knerr, Thomas Knerr, Rodney Davis, and Jack Gilbert.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Legacy Fund at First Baptist Church, 102 Dixie Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
